Fancy Free Launches Tasting Counter this Saturday

Fancy Free Liquor is debuting their tasting counter at their launch party on Saturday, November 20th from 2-5 pm. Fancy Free is an upscale wine, beer and spirits store that recently opened last year in Burbank and is known for their eclectic collection of vodka, gin, rum, tequila and whiskey, as well as their cocktail mixes and kits. The store offers many ways to shop including in person, curbside, next day local delivery, and in-state shipping, which makes their kits a great holiday gift.

Photo by Marie Buck Photography

During Saturday’s event, Wild Turkey will be in the shop, pouring samples of three different bourbon whiskeys from their collection. Stop in between 2 and 5pm to try out Wild Turkey 101, Rare Breed Barrel Proof, and Longbranch, which is a rare small-batch bourbon presented by Matthew McConaughey and Master Distiller Eddie Russell. “After waiting for months to get our educational tasting license, we couldn’t be more excited to finally invite our community in to sip and learn about some of our favorite products,” said Natasha Coughlin, Fancy Free’s Director of Operations.

Fancy Free will also have samples of their Spiced Cider Punch, a favorite holiday cocktail that they are bringing back from last year and is only sold during the months of November and December. The kit launches Saturday and comes with a 750ml of Bourbon, 32 oz of the Spiced Cider Punch Mix, dehydrated citrus wheels and trading spices, and hand-cut ice. Three kits will also be raffled off at the event featuring a bourbon from Wild Turkey.

Photo by Marie Buck Photography

While Wild Turkey is there to quench your thirst, Burger Hell will be slinging burgers on their flattop from 2-5pm. The first 50 people at the tasting will also receive a free burger courtesy of Wild Turkey. Burger Hell is a pop-up featuring a take on upscale fast-food burgers brought to you by the founders of Los Angeles’ E Stretto restaurant.

After the official launch on November 20th, Fancy Free will have their tasting counter open every Thursday and Friday from 6-8pm, Saturdays from 4-7pm, and Sundays from 2-4pm. Each day the tasting counter is open, a different beer, wine, or spirit will be featured either by Fancy Free themselves or a representative from a featured company. “One of our favorite parts of having a retail store is being able to connect with all of our neighbors and patrons. Nothing beats seeing the interactions between some of our regulars and their favorite store associates. We can’t wait to have more opportunities to get chummy with our community (with some drinks in-hand),” adds Coughlin. “Stop by and say hello on Saturday, the whole gang will be here!” Visit Fancy Free Liquor at 2001 W Burbank Blvd.

Here is a calendar of upcoming tasting counter events:

Friday 11/26- Madre Mezcal

Friday 12/3- Nomadic Wine

Thursday 12/09- Spirit Guild

Friday 12/10- Craft Spirits Co-op

Thursday 12/23- Lalo Tequila