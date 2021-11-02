Fast Action by Burbank Police Nab Two Home Burglary Suspects After Short Pursuit

Thanks to an alert homeowner and quick action by Burbank police, two men were arrested for a residential burglary Monday night, November 1 around 8:53 pm.

A resident in the 2800 block of Haven Way called police after seeing two individuals in their house on video surveillance. Police were dispatched immediately with the two suspects being described as wearing hooded and sweatshirts and masks. Thanks to the accurate description, responding officers noticed a car speeding away from the area with the subjects matching the description of the suspects.

Police immediately started to follow the vehicle, but when it hit speeds of approximately 90 mph going southbound on Glenoaks, officers immediately backed off, fearing for the public’s safety. A police helicopter was overhead and tracked the suspects where they ditched the vehicle near the Ralphs at San Fernando and Alameda.

Both suspects jumped a nearby wall and ran onto the railroad tracks with the helicopter overhead calling out their location to responding officers. Glendale police officers also responded to assist and within several minutes, both suspects were apprehended without incident.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department, “Officers at the scene of the crime confirmed a residential burglary had occurred. Officers searched the area of the residence as well as the route of the pursuit and located/recovered several items which had been stolen from the residence. Additional stolen items were also located inside the vehicle which the suspects had fled in.”

The two suspects were identified as 18-year-old Patricio Lian from Los Angeles and 19-year-old Evan Francisco with an unknown address. Both suspects were arrested and booked for Residential Burglary and Felony Evading.

Both suspects are being held on a $75,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on November 3, 2021, for their arraignment.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives are working on possibly connecting the suspects to other residential burglaries that have occurred recently in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.