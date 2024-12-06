Fast Paced Burroughs Boys Soccer No Match for La Salle

Bears get first win of the season in 4-1 victory over La Salle.

The Burroughs High boys’ soccer team this season is a young, but talented team.



Friday night the Bears hosted La Salle High of Pasadena and quickly showed that this could be a team destined for great things, winning 4-1 over the visiting Lancers.



“We like to play with high pressing but a lot has to do with our opponent, but we want to dictate the game most of the time,” third-year coach Makan Afzali said. “Today we won balls in the offensive third and we got lots of chances and shots. Can we do that against every other team?That’s something we need to master in practice.”



Burroughs (1-1) wasted no time getting on the board.



In just the first minute, junior Jordan Seas took a right-footed shot from just outside the goal box that found the lower left corner, past La Salle goalie William Thorell.



Burroughs continued to control the midfield thanks to the creativity from junior Seven Elkin and freshman Ian Major.



“He’s really crafty and good with that ball. He should have had a goal today,” Afzali said of Elkin.

Burroughs doubled its lead in the 32nd minute when Nicolas Di Gangi took a shot on goal that deflected off of a La Salle defender before going past Thorell.



The Bears added a third goal in the 49th minute when Major, attempting to cross the ball, actually kicked into the left corner of the goal.



Burroughs made it 4-0 in the 71st minute when James Narmore scored on a left-footed shot from outside the box, following a nice run along the left side by Seas.



La Salle showed just a minute later that although it was down, it was still a threat.



Senior MIles Pryor-Gainey put the ball into the net to avoid the shut out.