Fatal Traffic Accident Overnight Leaves One Dead On Olive At Pass Avenue

Burbank Police and Fire responded to Olive Ave at Pass Ave at 12:58 am after receiving calls of a reported overturned auto involving injuries.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

The first Burbank Police unit on scene reported an overturned auto with a driver ejected at the corner of Olive Avenue and Toluca Lake Avenue. The Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later, and the driver was beyond lifesaving techniques.

Burbank Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. The first observations reported that speed was a major factor in the accident.

Streets in all directions were closed for the investgation including Olive Avenue at Maple and Pass at Warner Blvd.

According to KNBC, which reported from the scene of the fatal, they say Burbank police reported the driver was a female, and the only one in the auto involved. The identification will be released after the L.A. County completes its investigation.