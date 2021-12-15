Finney’s Crafthouse Offers Draft Beer, Pub Favorites In Downtown Burbank

Located in a prime spot on San Fernando Boulevard at Palm Avenue in Downtown Burbank, Finney’s Crafthouse offers wide selection of updated bar food and a strong menu of draft beer.

This latest outpost of the small family-owned California restaurant chain boasts a large, stylish outdoor patio and an even larger, airy indoor eating area, for Burbankers to enjoy Happy Hour specials, lunches and dinners.

Finney’s had focused solely on onsite dining since opening in June of this year. They’ve just added takeout service to their options, although currently only via phone, as their online ordering platform is not yet available for Burbank.

We enjoyed our recent lunch at Finney’s on the patio, which was very comfortable even in chilly weather with the numerous space heaters. The staff were all extremely friendly and helpful.

Although the pub was out of the Finney’s Irish Red, which must attest to its popularity, we did enjoy our refreshing and crisp Finney’s Light and not-too-heavy Finney’s Maple Brown beers.

We also tried the Mini Ahi Poke Tacos, the Pastrami Reuben and the Finney Burger with a side of tater tots.

Our favorites were the tacos and the tots, both of which had good flavor. The tacos were light, with a bit of dressed ahi tuna poke nestled in lightly fried mini taco shells. The tots were simple and very tasty. The herbed ketchup for dipping added a nice touch.

The reuben, although lacking the customary sauerkraut, was very tasty. I was not a fan of the accompanying cole slaw. The side of house made potato chips were pretty good though.

The Finney Burger came out well done, although requested medium, and perhaps that contributed to the dryness of the burger. The burger, served with melted white cheddar, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato and a house spread (simliar to Thousand Island dressing), was okay but the dryness did affect the overall taste.

According to our server, the Japapeño Egg Burger and the Bison Burger are customer favorites. The bar offers an Impossible Burger, too, along with a variety of sides including a side salad, tater tots, onion rings, fries, sweet fries and truffle fries.

Gardein veggie patties, gluten-free buns and a lettuce wrap instead of a bun are options, too.

Spying on others, we saw that some popular dishes included the Crispy Coconut Shrimp, sliders and mini cheeseburgers, and other small plates, along with wings and burgers.

Finney’s offers a nice selection of salads, pizzas, tacos, sandwiches and burgers, in addition to their large appetizer and snack menu. The pub serves draft beer, wine and cocktails, plus non-alcoholic drinks, and has its own label of hard seltzer and IPA, plus the Light, Irish Red and Maple Brown.

We enjoyed the patio vibe, which steadily filled up during the lunch hour, although our table unfortunately was a little sticky. The inside was pretty busy as well. Bathrooms were clean, although Finney’s was having a plumbing issue that day and the washrooms had no running water for the sinks.

Finney’s Crafthouse in Downtown Burbank is off to a strong start and looks to be a great spot for Happy Hour outings, small bites and delicious drinks, in particular. Finney’s has Happy Hour specials from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We look forward to our next meal on the patio and trying the Finney’s Irish Red, especially.

Restaurant Info: Finney’s Crafthouse Burbank is located at 164 E. Palm Avenue #102, Burbank, CA 91502. (818) 572-4610. Finney’s Crafthouse Burbank is open Sunday though Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The kitchen is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.



Finney’s Crafthouse Burbank receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)