Fire Causes $2.5 Million in Damages to Burbank Business

Burbank Fire received a call at 4:24 pm Monday, February 17 of a water flow alarm which means that fire sprinklers had been tripped, at 2930 North San Fernando Blvd.

The first engine arriving at the business (internet search lists the business as Paint Sundries Solution) reported a large commercial building with smoke coming from the rear.

Fire units quickly attacked the fire from inside while ventilating from the roof, with the Incident Commander calling for a second alarm at 4:47 pm.

Crews continued to fight the fire in the rear while the sprinklers inside prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the building. A knockdown of the fire was finally called at 5:01 pm with 41 firefighters on scene

Two investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire which has still not been released.

There were no injuries and damage was reported at $500,000 to the structure and $2 million to the contents inside.