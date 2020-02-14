Fire Destroys Home on South Lake Street Thursday Night

Burbank fire responded to a report of a house fire at 10:24 pm on Thursday, February 13 in the 1200 block of South Lake Street.

Once dispatched, Burbank Battalion Chief Tray White reported seeing smoke from the Olive overpass as he was heading to the scene. Engine 15 was first on scene and reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from a single story home.

As firefighters worked to try to control the fire it spread to the attic and soon flames were seen coming from the roof. A second alarm was called at 10:43 which brought additional engines to the scene.

At one point firefighters went to a ‘defensive mode’, which is for firefighter safety and all firefighters on the roof and inside fighting the fire retreated outside to help pour water on the house until it was safe to enter again.

The fire was finally brought under control and a knockdown was called at 11:44 pm.

During the fire, Battalion Chiefs from both Glendale and Pasadena were dispatched to the scene to help. Burbank fire stations were manned by Glendale engines and trucks to take care of any other emergencies or first aids that may have occurred in Burbank.

There were no injuries reported. The homeowner was accounted for along with one of his dogs. The other dog was located inside the house deceased.

A fire investigator was dispatched to the scene. No cause has been disclosed at this time.

Damage to the structure was estimated at $400,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents.