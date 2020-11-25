Fire Prevention Safety During Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time of family, gratitude, and of course a big delicious turkey. No one wants to be dealing with a kitchen fire during the holidays so make sure to brush up on your fire prevention tips to have a safe and turkey filled day.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association here are 10 safety tips to follow as well as some Thanksgiving fire facts.

Top 10 safety tips

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

Thanksgiving fire facts

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, the day before Thanksgiving, Easter, and Christmas Eve.

In 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the peak day for such fires.

Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

Cooking caused almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries, and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths in 2014-2018.

Finally, make sure to review the following graphics provided by the National Fire Prevention Association on Thanksgiving and cooking safety. MyBurbank News wishes all of our readers a safe and happy Thanksgiving. May your hearts be as full as your bellies.