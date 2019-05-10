Fire Service Day And National Police Week Observed With Saturday Events

The Burbank Fire Department will hold their annual Open House at Department Headquarters for Fire Service Day on Saturday, May 11.

The fire department will have plenty of displays, help teach sidewalk CPR while showing how they extricate people from cars at the scene of a traffic accident. They will have fire sprinkler displays and answer questions on anything fire related.

Tours of where the firefighters live while on duty and prepare the meals will also be held. Burbank Fire Corps will be there and Burbank’s Haz-Mat will put on a display of Hazardous Materials.

Burbank Bike Angels will have a Kid’s Obstacle Course, and there will be a Fire Train Display.

This year, Lil’ Squirt and Pluggy will be on hand entertaining the younger members of the family.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport Fire Fighters will have a “Crash Rig” on hand allowing kids to measure up to the huge tires.

Members of Burbank Firefighters Union will be cooking and making pulled pork sandwiches to raise funds to help restore their antique fire equipment.

The Burbank Police Department, acknowledging National Police Week, will also have a large display of the equipment they use including their SWAT trucks, helicopter and police motorcycles. Members of the Burbank Animal Control will also be on hand to answer questions.

Members of myBurbank.com will have a display showing pictures that have graced their website the last couple of years and answer questions guests may have.

The activities start at 9:00 a.m. and will go till 2:00 p.m. and headquarters is located at 200 North Third Street in Burbank.