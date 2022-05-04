Fire Service Day Coming Back This Saturday

After a hiatus during the pandemic, Fire Service Day returns this Saturday, May 7, at the Police and Fire Main Headquarters at Orange Grove and Third Street.

Each year, families flock to Station 11 to see Burbank Firefighters in action and get that behind-the-scenes look at the daily life they live in their station and the important work they perform.

One of the most popular things on the agenda is the Auto Extrication Demonstration where firefighters use the Jaws of Life to cut back pieces of a vehicle to show how they rescue people after accidents if they become trapped in their car.

Also returning is a Rappelling Demonstration, the Children’s Fire Obstacle Course, and the public is also welcome to take the Station Tour which is always informative.

The Burbank Firefighters Local 778 will once again be cooking up their famous BBQ food. There will also be additional food and drinks boots in the area.

There will also be Engines and displays from both the Disney and Hollywood Burbank Airport Fire Departments along with some of their firefighters for the public to talk with.

An all-important CPR booth will also be set up outside on the sidewalk and a bike registration booth will also allow the public the get bikes registered to help prevent thefts.

Burbank Police Officers will also be on hand with several demonstrations.