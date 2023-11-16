Firefighters Knock Down Attic Fire on Myers Street

A sudden blaze that started in an attic in a house in Burbank was met with prompt and effective action by the Burbank Fire Department this afternoon. The fire in a residence in the 1100 block of N. Meyers Street was reported at 1:11 PM.

Burbank Fire Department via Twitter

When the fire was dispatched, Engine 13, diverting from another call, reported seeing smoke in the distance. Engine 14 was first on scene and reported smoke and flames coming from vents in the home.

Battalion Chief David Burke of the Burbank Fire Department described the scene: “At 1:11 PM this afternoon, Burbank Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire in the 1100 block of N. Meyers St. Burbank, CA. Once on scene, first arriving crews reported that there was a well-involved attic fire at the dispatch location.”

Burke detailed the rapid response of the firefighters: “Crews acted quickly and confirmed that all occupants were out of the house, attacked the fire, and began simultaneous salvage operations.” The efficiency and speed of the firefighters played a critical role in preventing any injuries. “There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters,” Burke added.

Firefighters declared a knockdown of the fire at 1:32 pm.

The Burbank Fire Department was not alone in their efforts. “Assistance was provided by Glendale Fire Department and Burbank Police Department,” noted Burke, highlighting the collaborative effort among the emergency services.

While the fire was successfully brought under control, the cause of the blaze remains a matter of investigation. Chief Burke confirmed, “The fire is currently under investigation.”

