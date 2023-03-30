Firefighters Knock Down Flames at Cleaners During Early Morning Blaze

At 03:02 Wednesday morning at Thrift D Lux Cleaners at 540 N. Glenoaks Blvd . A first alarm structure fire assignment had been dispatched to a commercial fire reported in the 500 block of N. Glenoaks Blvd. First arriving units were quick to report that a row of commercial buildings was engulfed in thick smoke and flames, with one business, in particular, bearing the brunt of the inferno.

(Burbank Fire Department)

The situation was quickly assessed, and two additional fire engines were called in to provide additional support. Firefighters wasted no time in attacking the blaze head-on, their hoses spraying water onto the roaring flames in a valiant attempt to contain the fire to its origin point.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the Burbank fire crews worked quickly and efficiently, and within a mere 15 minutes, they had managed to knock down the flames, saving the surrounding buildings from further damage.

However, the firefighters weren’t alone in their efforts. The Glendale Fire Department was on hand to provide much-needed assistance, while the Burbank Police Department ensured the safety of the scene and controlled the flow of traffic in the area.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries to any occupants or firefighters, and the fire was swiftly brought under control. Nevertheless, the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, and the authorities are determined to uncover what could have caused the fire.