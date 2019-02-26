Firefighters Knock Down House Fire on Chandler

By On February 26, 2019

Leave a reply

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Firefighters were quick to the scene on the 4300 block of Chandler on Saturday, February 23 when called for a possible attic fire in a residence.

Engine 12 was first on scene after receiving the call at 5:35 pm and reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the attic. They went to work fast and were able to contain the fire to the attic and had a knockdown by 5:51 pm.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

There were no injuries to the public but a firefighter had to be taken to a local hospital after suffering a fall while battling the blaze. He was released from the hospital later that night.

The fire caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and approximately $5,000 to the contents inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Posts:

Kiwanis Club of Burbank Gala Honors Debbie Reynolds
Burbank Police Warn Local Businesses Of Attempted ADA Fraud
Burbank Police and Fire Observe September 11
Caltrans Closures and Detours for Upcoming Week