Firefighters Knock Down House Fire on Chandler

Firefighters were quick to the scene on the 4300 block of Chandler on Saturday, February 23 when called for a possible attic fire in a residence.

Engine 12 was first on scene after receiving the call at 5:35 pm and reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the attic. They went to work fast and were able to contain the fire to the attic and had a knockdown by 5:51 pm.

There were no injuries to the public but a firefighter had to be taken to a local hospital after suffering a fall while battling the blaze. He was released from the hospital later that night.

The fire caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and approximately $5,000 to the contents inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.