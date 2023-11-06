Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Brush Fire in Burbank Hills

A brush fire threatened homes in the Burbank area early Monday morning, but swift action from local firefighters prevented any damage or injuries. The Burbank Fire Department (BFD) responded to the incident reported at 8:28 AM on the 2700 block of Joaquin Drive, where a small fire was rapidly spreading to the rear of residential properties.

Battalion Chief Dave Burke of the Burbank Fire Department provided details on the response: “Our team arrived to find the fire encroaching on the properties. They acted swiftly to control and extinguish the blaze, ensuring the safety of nearby homes and residents.”

The fire was knocked down within thirty minutes and was contained to a quarter-acre. There were no injuries reported among civilians or fire personnel.

The incident brought back memories of previous fires in the area. On July 18, 2018, the Wildwood Fire broke out before 1:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue, close to the DeBell Golf Club. That fire grew to one acre before crews got it under control. More significantly, in September 2017, a major brush fire consumed over 7,000 acres across Glendale, Burbank, and Sun Valley, prompting mandatory evacuations.

Hillside residents are reminded of the continuous threat wildfires pose to our community, especially as we enter the drier months, which is why brush clearance is so critical for hillside homes.

The Burbank Police Department’s role in traffic control and scene security was also acknowledged by Chief Burke as essential to the operation’s success.

The cause of Monday’s Joaquin Drive fire is under investigation.

Residents are advised to stay informed about fire safety guidelines and report any signs of fire immediately.