Firefighters Quickly Knock Down Fire at East San Jose Home

A house fire in Burbank’s 1000 block of E. San Jose Ave. on the morning of October 16 was swiftly brought under control by the Burbank Fire Department (BFD), with no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The incident unfolded at 10:24 AM when the BFD received a first alarm structure fire assignment for a reported house fire. First arriving crews were met with smoke emanating from one side of a single-story house. Firefighters immediately launched an attack on the blaze while ensuring that all occupants had safely evacuated the premises.

The diligent efforts of the firefighting teams paid off as they successfully contained the fire to a single bedroom. The rapid response and coordinated efforts of the BFD prevented the fire from spreading further throughout the residence.

Assistance was provided by the Burbank Police Department (BPD), Glendale Fire Department, and Burbank Water and Power (BWP) to ensure the incident was managed effectively.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire investigators will work diligently to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. No further information about the potential cause is available at this moment.

As investigations continue, the community stands united in support of the affected family and offers gratitude to the first responders who ensured that a potentially catastrophic incident was averted.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided by the Burbank Fire Department as they become available.

(Photos by Ross A. Benson)