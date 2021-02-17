Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire on Landis Street

Burbank firefighters had a busy morning after they were called to a house fire in the 1900 block of Landis Street at 8:04 am on Wednesday, February 17.

The home, a duplex, had heavy smoke showing from multiple locations, according to Battalion Chief Mark Hatch of the Burbank Fire Department. Engine 13 was first on scene and went in to attack the fire.

Firefighters also proceeded to the roof to perform ventilation where flames could be seen.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to knock down the fire. The initial alarm involved 22 firefighters and two additional engines, and a paramedic unit was additionally called. One resident was treated by paramedics but was not transported to the hospital. The Red Cross was called to help house the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no civilian or fire personnel injuries.