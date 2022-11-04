Firefighters Save Two Dogs in Apartment Fire

Two dogs were saved by firefighters Friday morning in an apartment fire that was contained to one unit.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Engine 12 was first on scene and reported smoke showing from the window at the apartment complex on the corner of National and Pass Ave. at 8:11 am Friday. Upon entering the apartment, they were met by fire near the front and quickly knocked down the flames before they could spread to adjoining units or upstart apartments. The fire was knocked down around 8:29 am.

There were no injuries reported to either firefighters or residents, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.