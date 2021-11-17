First Some Pain, Then Some Gain as Burbank Bridge is About to Open

When they talk about the making of a blockbuster, Caltrans can now talk about the making of a bridge buster after creeping along for about 20 months. Caltrans had ‘promised’ Burbank that the new Burbank Bridge construction would take no longer than 14 to 18 months to be dismantled and replaced by a new bridge. The bridge was closed on March 27 of 2020 and 18 months would have made the date September 2021.

Needless today, the bridge will be opening on Wednesday, November 24 so Burbank will have another item to place on their Thanksgiving list to give thanks for.

A ceremony is planned for 9 am on November 24 with the bridge (hopefully) opening up to traffic by 11 am.

But in the meantime, comes the pain as Caltrans has announced the following actions for next week leading up to the opening:

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following ramp and street closures as crews continue working on the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange in advance of its scheduled opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Between 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24:

The Northbound I-5 Burbank Blvd. exit will be closed.

The Southbound I-5 Burbank Blvd. exit will be closed.

Burbank Blvd. will be closed between San Fernando Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Front Street will be closed between Burbank Blvd. and the Magnolia Blvd I-5 bridge.

Detours will be provided. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

During this closure, the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station on Front Street will be accessible from the south via Verdugo Avenue to Front Street; and accessible via the Southbound I-5 Verdugo Avenue exit.

From Burbank Blvd., motorists will have access to I-5 via detours south to Alameda Avenue or north to Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd.

Signs posted on I-5 will inform drivers about alternate I-5 exits. Trucks must follow detour routes and avoid exiting Northbound I-5 at Olive Avenue.

During this closure, crews will install lane markings on Burbank Blvd., Front Street and I-5 on- and off-ramps; complete the installation of traffic loop detectors in pavement; install traffic control and safety devices on mast arms and poles; complete electrical installations; test and adjust signals for traffic control; and complete other safety checks.