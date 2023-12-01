Fitiquity Gym Offering Free Access to Classes Through December, No Membership Needed!

There is no time but now to make the right choices for a better, healthier you. Fitiquity gym in Burbank is giving everyone an opportunity to start today with free access to all of their classes through the month of December, with no membership or strings attached. There is no excuse, so start today!

The name Fitiquity comes from the collaboration of the words fitness and equity, which is fitting since the gym treats and values its members like family. Their website reads, “Our culture promotes body positivity and self-care. We strive to make fitness part of a lifestyle where getting and staying fit is easy and fulfilling.”

Fitiquity believes in a fitness lifestyle, so much so, that they want to extend an invitation to the community to try their classes, as many times as they would like through the end of the year. Their classes includes Bootcamp, Rock Steady Boxing, Spin, Heels Fitness, Yoga, Zumba, and Silver Sneakers Fitness. There are classes every day of the week and something for everyone to try.

Heels Fitness Class. Photo by Ashley Erikson

Located on the corner of Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. (2010 N Hollywood Way), the large-sized facility has an abundance of available parking and as a full service gym it includes updated cardio equipment, weight-training equipment and free weights, a full-sized boxing ring and boxing bag area, a spacious aerobics room, and a spin room with state-of-the-art bikes. The bikes even have pedal clips and straps which can accommodate non-cycling shoes.

Come spin with Terri as she focuses on form, endurance, and strength while using motivating music to increase performance. Her class builds out intensity with personal challenges using climbs, breakaways as well as intervals, and the goal is to improve each time. All levels are welcome. Or try spin with Jewels, whose high-intensity class boasts loud music and combines cardio and endurance for 45 mins to help improve your cardiovascular system and tone up muscles. The class uses lots of upper body movements holding onto the bar as they ride.

Wednesdays are Zumba with Florinda, where cardio and fun collide by dancing with weights to Latin American music. On Thursdays Florinda combines Zumba with elevated steps for increased intensity and deeper movements. The Silver Sneakers class provides seniors a low intensity aerobic workout using chairs for support, small weights, and light cardio movements.

Monday nights get spicy at Fitiquity where instructor, Caitlyn teaches a heels dance class that helps to empower women to move their bodies freely in a safe space. The class consists of learning how to walk in heels with confidence along with a short dance combination focusing on expressing yourself through movement. Make sure to bring ankle supportive heels and if you find that you are not ready for the heels, sneakers, socks, and even bare feet are welcome! This class is meant to get you out of your comfort zone and having fun.