Fitiquity Gym to Hold Health & Fitness Parking Lot Event on June 1st

Fitiquity Gym has just celebrated their 4 year anniversary in Burbank and is kicking off the summer with a Health and Fitness Parking Lot Event on June 1st.

The gym which was recently named Best Boxing Gym in the 2024 myBurbank’s Best Contest, has a full size boxing ring and bag area. Fitiquity is also a full service gym that includes updated cardio equipment, weight-training equipment and free weights, a spacious aerobics room, and a spin room with state-of-the-art bikes.

The family-owned gym is celebrating their 4 years in Burbank with a Health & Fitness Parking Lot Event on June 1st from 10:00am to 2:00pm and will have everything from demo classes, food trucks, fit tests, health and wellness vendors, samples, gym tours, fitness competitions, giveaways and prizes, and much more.

Class demos will be happening every half hour inside the gym so guests can take a peek at their bootcamp, spin, boxing and trampoline classes. Inside the ring, boxing coach JP will be working on the mitts, and entering people in a chance to win a set of boxing gloves.

At 12:00PM, try your luck in their fitness competition for a chance to win a month membership or free personal training sessions. Competitions include the longest plank, the most pull ups, and the most push ups.

Fitiquity will have a DJ getting the crowd pumped, a fit area to workout at within the parking lot, and will be doing gym merch and membership giveaways all throughout the day.

Other things you’ll find at the Fitiquity Health & Fitness Parking Lot Event….

Burnt to a Crisp Food Truck

Kona Ice snow cone truck

Gavi Bean Coffee

George’s Healthy meal, passing out samples of their meal prep options.

Body composition testing by The Nutrishop

Free 5 minute massages from their in house masseuse

Chiropractor and acupuncture

Get Yok’d Nutrition

Hands2Heart CPR doing CPR demos

Love4Essentilas women’s workout clothing

Lymphatic drainage, skin tightening and body contouring

Madison Rose-Therapeutic Health and Life Coach

Homemade granola

Free samples of Lifeway Kefir

Fitiquity Gym is located at 2010 N Hollywood Way. If you are interested in trying to gym prior to the event, go to their website www.fitiquity.com to claim a free three day guest pass.