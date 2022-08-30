Five Men Robbed in McCambridge Park Parking Lot

Police are looking for a man who robbed five men standing in a parking lot at McCambridge Park Sunday night.

On August 28, at about 11:45 p.m., police received a call for an armed robbery that had just occurred at McCambridge Park. Once on the scene, they talked with five men who said that they were hanging out in the parking lot near Andover Drive when a man they did not know walked up to them with what the victims believed to be a handgun and demanded their personal belongings.

All five men handed over their property to the man, and then all ran from the suspect.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and following up on leads.