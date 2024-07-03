Fixers Wanted for Upcoming Burbank Community Fixit Clinic

Burbank is set to welcome back the much-anticipated Fixit Clinic, an inspiring community event designed to revive the lost art of thrift. These repair events encourage the public to explore the possibility of fixing what already exists rather than throwing items away and buying new ones.

The clinic is coming up on July 27th from 12:00PM-3:00PM at the Joslyn Adult Center and is sponsored by Los Angeles County Public Works, with community partners: Burbank Parks and Recreation and Burbank Recycle Center.

Organizers are currently focused on recruiting volunteers who enjoy tinkering, dabbling, puttering around, sewing, mending, and taking apart non-working items. All skill sets are welcome. The success of a Fixit Clinic hinges on the availability of volunteers capable of helping to repair various items, making volunteer recruitment a top priority.

Items that have been brought to Fixit Clinics in the past include bicycle, clothing, electronic, small appliances, toys, and jewelry, with electrons being the most common. However, two of the most sought-after skills among attendees are sewing and lamp rewiring.

The Recycle Center in Burbank hosted Fixit Clinics several times a year before the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with an exciting new partnership with Los Angeles County, the event is making a comeback. The frequency of future clinics is still being determined, but organizers are optimistic. Nearby cities like Glendale and Pasadena regularly host similar repair events known as “Repair Cafés.”

As a staunch advocate for sustainability, the Burbank Recycle Center emphasizes waste prevention through “reduce and reuse” efforts. Fixit Clinics align perfectly with these goals by reducing waste and adding value to existing items. By reviving the lost art of thrift, the community can shift towards repairing instead of discarding and purchasing new items. Proper management and disposal of discarded items involve hidden costs, making waste reduction efforts even more crucial.

The return of the Fixit Clinic to Burbank is a testament to the community’s commitment to sustainability and the spirit of thrift. Join the movement by volunteering your skills and helping to create a more sustainable future for all. Learn more and sign up: bit.ly/FixitCoach-Apply