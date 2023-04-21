For The Quintessential Family Diner Experience, Check Out Hill Street Cafe

For those who love the traditional family diner vibe, Hill Street Cafe on Glenoaks is an excellent choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Burger Dude joined me for lunch recently, and we both enjoyed our meals. It’s been a minute since I’ve had the soup of the day at a local diner, and Hill Street Cafe’s Corn Chowder was a great choice. Delicious, creamy and properly seasoned, the cup of soup was a terrific way to start the lunch.

Burger Dude’s Bacon Cheeseburger looked perfect, but you’ll have to check out his review for specifics. Served on a toasted brioche bun, the burger looked juicy and reportedly tasted awesome. Burger Dude had house made BBQ and Ranch sauces on side for dipping crispy fries.

I enjoyed the Chicken Caesar Wrap – a significant amount of perfectly cooked and seasoned chicken breast, crunchy and crisp fresh Romaine lettuce and a well-balanced house made Caesar dressing, wrapped inside a flour tortilla. The side of thick-cut, crispy fries was a nice indulgence.

For dessert, we tried the Peach Cobbler, topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Peach cobbler is a long-time favorite of mine, and I could really appreciate the sweet, cooked peaches, crumbly topping and creamy ice cream. It all made for a decadent bite of old-school deliciousness.

Our server was attentive and service was fast.

It was hard to choose from the expansive menu, with so many breakfast options and a plethora of sandwiches and salads. There are vegan, vegetarian and heart-healthy options, just about something for every palate on Hill Street Cafe’s menu.

Hill Street Cafe has long been known for solid breakfasts and lunches, and also as a go-to for the weekend early dinner crowd, with daily specials. The specials on the day we stopped by were Enchiladas and Chilaquiles.

For a comfortable throwback to the old school diner scene, at a price point that won’t break the bank, Hill Street Cafe earns a Tops In Town.

To learn more about this most recent incarnation of the cafe, and owner/former busboy Juan Modesto Martinez, read myBurbank’s feature article here.

Restaurant Info: Hill Street Cafe is located at 3301 Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504. (818) 845-0046. Hill Street Cafe is open Monday through Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Hill Street Cafe receives: Tops In Town



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)