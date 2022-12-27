Former Burbank Fire Marshall Lifelong Burbank Resident and Community Volunteer Darryl Forbes Passes Away

Darryl Lynn Forbes, retired Burbank firefighter and devoted community volunteer, died December 22, 2022, at the age of 79, surrounded by his loved ones.

Darryl was born in Glendale in 1943 and moved at a young age with his family to Burbank, the community he loved and where he would raise a family and spend his entire life. Darryl graduated from Burbank High School in 1961 and went on to earn an Associate Degree from Pasadena City College.

Darryl was hired by the Burbank Fire Department in 1966 as a firefighter and was quickly promoted to engineer and captain. In 1992, he became the first Fire Marshal to lead the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau on a permanent non-rotating basis. He proudly served in that position until his retirement in 2000.

Darryl never put himself first and believed his purpose in life was to help others. Aside from the fire service and his family, Darryl’s love was volunteering and serving his community. He began working with the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC) when it was founded in 1974, and it became a lifelong passion. He served BTAC for more than four decades in a variety of roles, including serving on the board of directors for nearly 20 years. Aside from BTAC, Darryl dedicated thousands of hours over many years to the Burbank Coordinating Council Holiday Basket program, Burbank Schools Disaster Preparedness program, Burbank Parent Teacher Association, Burbank Sister City Committee, and numerous other organizations.

Darryl was well known throughout the community, and it was impossible for him to go anywhere in Burbank without running into people he knew. He loved catching up with friends and, of course, offering to help however he could.

Darryl is survived by his wife of 48 years Penny, son Michael and daughter-in-law Joy, daughter Kimberly, and grandson Nathan. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn, mother, Elizabeth, and brother Glenn (“Glennie”).

Never wanting to be the center of attention, Darryl requested that there be no memorial service or event to celebrate his life, just a private scattering of his ashes “someplace pretty and with a view.” Those wishing to remember Darryl are asked to make a donation in his memory to the Burbank Temporary Aid Center.