Former Coach Frank Mersola Passes Away

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Frank Mersola. Frank passed peacefully away early morning on April 7, 2024 after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family at the time.

Burbank is where Frank called home. He loved coaching youth sports and coached many, many teams from baseball to football to softball and took great joy in watching all of his “kids” complete an amazing play, grand slam, home run. His unwavering love and pride for his children was his greatest passion of all.

Frank is survived by his children, Brandon Mersola and Morgan Mersola, his wife Kristy Mersola, his parents, Diana Garrison and Mike Mersola, his step-father, Marty Garrison, his siblings Carrie Myers (Mersola), Michael Mersola, his brother-in-law, Ed Myers, his nephew, niece and countless uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin, Jerry Mersola.

To know Frank was to love him. He will be deeply missed by his community, friends, and family.

Frank’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, 2:00pm at St. Finbar. All are welcome. To honor Frank, please wear the attire of your choice or the colors of your favorite sports team. Aside from his children, Frank lived for and loved every sport.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to UCLA Health Oncology (specifically to the office of Dr. Arzoo), St. Finbar, or to a local youth sports organization in Frank’s name.