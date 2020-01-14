Former Teacher of the Year, Jon Olin, Passes Away

From the Burbank Unified School District:

It is with heavy hearts that we mark the passing of long-time educator and past Teacher of the Year and Mentor, Jon Monroe Olin, whose history with the District stretched from his days as a BUSD student to his service as a teacher, which continued until 2011. Mr. Olin was a graduate of the 1961 class of Burbank High School. He began his teaching career with BUSD in the fall of 1967 at Jordan Middle School, where he taught Adaptive Physical Education to Special Education students. While at Jordan he took two leaves of absence to travel and teach in Greece, 1973–1975, and the Dominican Republic, 1979–1980, providing instruction in P.E. and social studies/world culture. In 1990 he moved to Burbank High School, where he taught P.E. and Health, served as the B-Fit and TUPE Coordinator, and coached many sports including Varsity Water Polo and Swim, leading the team to a CIF Championship. He also taught courses at the Learning Center at the Burbank Adult School. After his retirement in 2005, he returned to the District to work as a substitute teacher for both general education students and adult students from 2007 to 2011. He is survived by his wife Dorothea, daughters Meg and Alexandra, son Christopher, their partners, and five grandchildren. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

An Open House and Memorial will be held in his honor:

Saturday, February 22, 11:30 a.m.

1022 E. Angeleno Avenue, Burbank

RSVP: 818 438 3046

olin191@gmail.com