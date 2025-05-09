Four Providence Softball Seniors Were Honored

By Rick Assad

Time marches on and it clearly did for four Providence High softball players who were recently feted at Senior Night at Olive Park.

Delailah Lopez, Gloria Galindo, Mia Allinson and Aaliyah Viteri were celebrated for their time on the field and in the classroom.

Lopez, Galindo and Allinson were four-year starters for the Pioneers.

Providence proved resilient after placing first in the Prep League for a third straight season and were 12-4 in all games and capped off the regular season with a convincing 17-7 victory over the Archer School for Girls.

At the next level, Lopez will attend Cornell University and play on the softball team, Galindo will enroll at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and will also play softball, Allinson will attend Glendale Community College and play softball and Viteri, who played second base and the outfield, will study at Rio Hondo College but not play on the softball team.

Manny Travieso is the coach of the Pioneers and also feels a tremendous sense of pride.

“Delailah is heading to New York to study and play at the prestigious Division I Cornell University,” he said of his highly decorated catcher and shortstop. “She’s not only a standout athlete, but also someone who truly understands the importance of giving back and lifting others up. Her heart for service has always set her apart.”

Travieso spoke about Galindo, who plays second base and third base.

“Gloria is off to the beautiful, snow-covered campus of Carleton College in Minnesota – an elite academic institution,” he said. “She has a love for exploration and discovery, something she showed when she traveled with us to Havana, Cuba, to face the Olympic national softball team. She’s never been afraid to choose bold experiences.”

Travieso also praised Allinson, who played in the outfield and second base.

“Mia will be staying close to home, continuing to dominate on the field while earning her AA [Associate of Arts] degree at Glendale College,” he said. “Her grounded, family-first mindset has helped her grow into a better person and player every single year. Watching her development has been one of the most rewarding parts of coaching.”

Travieso then added: “Each of these paths is different, but all are powerful examples of what’s possible when hard work, talent, and heart come together,” he said.

All three have left an indelible mark, according to Travieso.

“These three seniors leave big shoes to fill for the incoming freshmen but also a strong legacy to follow,” he acknowledged. “The future is bright because of the foundation they’ve helped build. These three will help their respective teams be better.”

Lopez is honored and thrilled that the seniors were recognized.

“It is such an amazing tradition we have at Providence, to go all out for Senior Night,” she said. “Having experienced firsthand the weeks of preparation and hard work that go into making this day special, I’m incredibly grateful to my team for every thoughtful detail they put into celebrating us this year.”

Finding a place where Lopez belonged has made her four years at Providence so worthwhile and absolutely special.

“I feel so blessed to have been a part of this program for the past four years. I truly wouldn’t be where I am today without the support and guidance of our incredible coaching staff,” she stated. “I will always be indebted to them for the opportunities they’ve given me. Over the years, I’ve done my best to set a high standard and be a positive role model for the younger players and incoming players, just as others were for me when I joined.”

Lopez knew from the outset that she was a part of the team.

“From the first day that I met my teammates, I became best friends with them all,” she said. “I will always remember these girls and cherish the memories we’ve created together.”

Patti Workman is Travieso’s trusted assistant coach and pitching coach.

“Senior Night is always a special day for the seniors. It is important that we create a memorable day to show them how much they have meant to our program,” she offered. “It’s a day filled with posters, decorations, gift baskets, food and of course softball. It is definitely a team effort, made possible by all our wonderful families.”

All four young ladies were integral to the success of the team.

“The seniors were part of a three-year run, 2023, 2024 and 2025 that created a culture of winning at Providence High School,” Workman said. “They mentored and led by example for the younger players.”

Workman has known Lopez, Galindo and Allinson since they were youngsters and it’s rewarding for her to witness their growth as athletes and as young adults.

“I have coached Gloria, Delailah and Mia throughout their softball journey. Starting in the Burbank Park and Recreation, travel ball and high school,” she recalled. “I have watched them grow up while playing the game of softball. So I will miss them dearly.”

Workman has known them as youngsters to young women, and each will enter another phase and will flourish and blossom.

“All three will be continuing their education while playing softball in college,” she said. “Delailah will be attending Cornell University, Gloria will be attending Carleton College and Mia will be attending Glendale Community College. I am extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their college journey.”

Indeed, time marches on.