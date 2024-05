All adoption fees will be waived for Adopt-a-Pet day on Saturday, June 1st at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Event sponsored by the ASPCA in partnership with CalAnimals. Visit BurbankAnimalShelter.org to view all pets available for adoption.

Reminder: Adoption fees at the Burbank Animal Shelter are currently 50% off through May 31, 2024.

Burbank Animal Shelter

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Address:1150 North Victory Place Burbank

Phone: (818) 238-3340