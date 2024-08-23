Free Burbank Concert: LA Phil Bassist Jory Herman to Perform World Premieres in Intimate Recital

When Jory Herman usually plays the double bass, he’s part of a grand ensemble, surrounded by dozens of fellow musicians in the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

But on Sunday, September 15, he’ll step into the spotlight at the Salit Conservatory of Music in Burbank, performing works including five from his latest solo album, Argonautical, alongside pianist Marina Pacowski.

Despite his experience, the Burbank resident admits to feeling a bit nervous. “This will be the first time I’m performing most of these pieces live,” Herman said. “Performing solo instead of in an ensemble pushes me technically and musically.” But as a seasoned LA Phil performer since 2017, he’s no stranger to high-pressure situations. He’s played in some of the world’s top venues, including Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, performing hundreds of times each year.

Joining Herman is France native Marina Pacowski, a celebrated pianist and jazz vocalist known for her vibrant playing and passionate artistry. Adding a literary touch to the event, Burbank children’s author Emily Barth Isler, known for The Color of Sound, will offer a special introduction.

This free local recital, made possible in part by a Community Arts Grant from the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation, offers a rare opportunity to see Herman in a more intimate setting. He and Pacowski will perform the five pieces from Argonautical along with additional works, including a composition by classical guitarist and composer David Hernandez, created while Hernandez was a senior at John Burroughs High School and enrolled in the LA Phil Composer Fellowship Program.

Herman expresses gratitude for the support from his adopted hometown of Burbank, noting that without the funding from the city and the International Society of Bassists, this recital and project wouldn’t have been possible. He and his wife, who have two children, moved to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017. When searching for their home, they prioritized quality public schools, walkability, a strong community, and a reasonable commute to his primary work locations at the Hollywood Bowl and Disney Hall—criteria that Burbank perfectly met. Although Herman grew up in the Houston area and has moved frequently as a professional classical musician, he feels that Burbank has been a great place to plant roots.

The musical collaboration for both the album and the recital began with a simple yet powerful realization. A few years ago, Herman noticed that he had never performed a solo piece by a female composer in a recital. He decided to change that. He started by commissioning Jordan Jinosko to write a piece in 2022. Although he had to put plans to record it on hold due to family health issues, he continued to collect new music by female composers. By 2024, he found himself with an entire album’s worth of compositions, including Jinosko’s Argonauta, Gecko by Mieke Doezema, Recollection by Rachel Portman, Romance by Amy Beach, and Hades by Mason Bynes.

Herman later connected with Pacowski through the International Society of Bassists, discovering her extensive experience collaborating with double bass players. Inspired by their shared musical vision, the two musicians agreed to work together on Argonautical, forming a dynamic partnership that audiences can experience firsthand on September 15.

The recital is free and open to all ages. For more details, visit the Facebook event page. The concert will be held on Sunday, September 15, at 2 p.m. at the Salit Conservatory of Music, located at 1001 W. Riverside Dr., Burbank.