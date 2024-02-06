Free Dental Services for Children in February and March

This spring break, the Kids’ Community Dental Clinic (KCDC) is set to brighten the smiles of children in Burbank, Glendale, and nearby communities by providing free dental services. Through a collaborative effort with the National Children’s Oral Health Foundation and the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile® program, KCDC is on a mission to improve the dental health of local youth.

Eligible children, from 6 months to 18 years old, will receive a free oral assessment from KCDC’s dedicated team of volunteer dental professionals. If needed, they will also get one complimentary dental treatment, such as a cleaning, filling, sealant, or fluoride application. Each child will leave with a toothbrush goodie bag filled with coloring books, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more, made possible by donations from the American Dental Association Foundation, Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Crest Oral-B, Colgate, Henry Schein, Pulpdent, among others.

Photo courtesy of Kids’ Community Dental Clinic

KCDC’s executive director, Dale Gorman, emphasizes the importance of these services. “It’s heartbreaking to see children with untreated cavities when such conditions are preventable. Cavities can lead to poor overall health and impact other parts of the body. Fluoride treatments while teeth are developing can have significant benefits,” Gorman explains. Historically, during this period, KCDC has welcomed over 100 new child patients, reflecting the critical need for these services.

The outreach extends to Pacoima Charter School, where KCDC, along with volunteers and dental students from UCLA School of Dentistry, West LA College Dental Hygiene Program, and Pasadena City College Dental Hygiene Program, will provide screenings and treatments to over 1,000 Kindergarten through Grade 6 students on February 26, 28, and 29. Additionally, KCDC will visit several Burbank schools and five HeadStart locations in the San Fernando Valley, ensuring widespread access to vital dental care.

Parents interested in these free services must book appointments by calling KCDC at (818) 841-8010. Support is available in Armenian, English, and Spanish, and there’s no residency requirement, opening the opportunity to a wider audience. It’s essential for parents or guardians to complete medical history and consent forms, ensuring safe and personalized care for each child.

These services are offered on weekdays during the local schools’ spring breaks and throughout March to honor National Children’s Oral Health Month. This timing is designed to fit conveniently into families’ schedules.

Since 2010, KCDC has been an active participant in the national Give Kids a Smile program. In 2013, KCDC began welcoming new patients at its office during this period. Families on MediCal are eligible for dental care, a fact many are unaware of, according to Dale Gorman, KCDC’s executive director. Additionally, KCDC conducts the required oral health screenings for children entering the Burbank Unified School District or other schools.

Unless otherwise specified, services take place at the KCDC bungalow at 400 W. Elmwood Avenue, Burbank, CA.