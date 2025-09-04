Free Drive-Thru Event Tackles Toxic Waste in Burbank

Los Angeles County residents will have a convenient way to clear out household hazardous materials and old electronics at a free “Too Toxic to Trash” drive‑thru collection event on Saturday, September 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burbank Fire Department Training Center, 1845 N. Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505. Drivers should enter from Ontario Street.

Presented by Los Angeles County Public Works and the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, in cooperation with the cities of Burbank, Glendale, Los Angeles, and San Fernando, the event is designed to keep dangerous materials out of landfills and local waterways while giving residents a safe, fast, and free disposal option.

What you can bring:

Household hazardous waste (HHW) such as common chemicals, paints and solvents

Sharps (needles and lancets) — note: you’ll briefly exit your vehicle to place sharps into a designated bin

Electronic waste (e‑waste), including many consumer electronics and related items

Know before you go:

Pack items in your trunk or pickup bed only, with no other items mixed in.

Place waste in a sturdy box, preferably in original containers. Be prepared to leave all containers.

No explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, controlled substances, trash, tires, or large appliances (refrigerators, stoves, washing machines).

Open to Los Angeles County residents only; no business waste accepted.

Per‑trip limit: 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste.

Event details:

Date and time: Saturday, September 6, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Burbank Fire Department Training Center, 1845 N. Ontario Street, Burbank, CA 91505

Entry: From Ontario Street

More information: