Free Encanto Outdoor Movie Night Friday at UMe Credit Union

UMe Credit Union is hosting a free outdoor movie night this Friday, August 26th, featuring the Disney film, Encanto. The free community event will take place in the UMe parking lot, located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd, right here in Burbank. The event starts at 6:00pm with a pre-show kickoff featuring food trucks, trivia, kids activities, giveaways and more.

The Sus Arepas truck will be on site starting at 6pm, serving up delicious arepas and other South American eats. The Simply Twisted truck will also be on site with soft serve ice cream for dessert. Baker Rhi and Simply Coffee will also have booths for additional treats.

Family fun will be all around the event with face painting available from KB5 Design Studio and balloon twisting by Madcap Balloons. Garri Dance Studio will be stopping by to get kids dancing and excited to sing along to their favorite Encanto songs.

Other activities include Encanto themed cookie decorating by local cookie baker, Baker Rhi, and crafts and activities at the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation booth. Learn about Burbank’s new compost program and get a free green bin from the Burbank Recycle Center booth too.

At 6:30 pm, Paul Preston from The Movie Guys will be questioning attendees on Encanto trivia and giving out fun prizes, so make sure to do your Encanto movie research.

The movie will start at sunset, which is anticipated for 7:30 pm, and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The event is free and open to the public with no advanced reservations needed.

Ghostbusters Outdoor Movie Night at UMe Credit Union.

Encanto is the 94th annual Academy Awards Best Animated Feature winner and the 60th film produced by Disney Animation. We promise you can talk about Bruno here – and we hope you will sing along!

Come and join the community for a fun movie night in Magnolia Park under the stars! UMe Credit Union was established in 1940 by a group of Burbank Teachers and is located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd.