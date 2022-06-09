Free Outdoor Movie This Saturday at UMe Credit Union

UMe Credit Union is celebrating 82 years as a credit union in Burbank and hosting a FREE outdoor movie night for the community, featuring the newest film from the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The event takes place in the UMe parking lot this Saturday, June 11th. Food trucks will be on hand, starting their service at 6:00 pm. Pre-show entertainment, trivia and giveaways begin will get started at 7:00 pm.
The Go Fusion N Grill truck and the Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse will be at the event starting at 6:00 pm, serving up delicious dinner options, while CVT Softserve will be on hand ready to provide dessert.
At 7:00 pm the pre-show entertainment begins with Ghostbusters trivia hosted by Paul Preston from The Movie Guys. Prizes will be given out, so do your Ghostbusters trivia research! A Ghostbuster ECTO-1 tribute vehicle will be on display as well as a 15 foot inflatable Stay Puft character for photo ops.
The movie will start at sunset, which is anticipated for 8:15 pm and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The event is free and open to the public with no advanced reservations needed.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in November 2021 and is a sequel to the original films, running at 124 minutes. The sci-fi film is rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references, but is a fun and exciting addition to the franchise that the whole family will enjoy. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a must see film!
Come out and join the community for a fun movie night in Magnolia Park under the stars! UMe Credit Union is located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd. If you have anymore questions, “who ya gonna call?…” UMe Credit Union!!