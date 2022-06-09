Free Outdoor Movie This Saturday at UMe Credit Union

UMe Credit Union is celebrating 82 years as a credit union in Burbank and hosting a FREE outdoor movie night for the community, featuring the newest film from the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The event takes place in the UMe parking lot this Saturday, June 11th. Food trucks will be on hand, starting their service at 6:00 pm. Pre-show entertainment, trivia and giveaways begin will get started at 7:00 pm.



The Go Fusion N Grill truck and the Burnt to a Crisp Texas Smokehouse will be at the event starting at 6:00 pm, serving up delicious dinner options, while CVT Softserve will be on hand ready to provide dessert.

Photo courtesy of Go Fusion N Grill Food Truck.



At 7:00 pm the pre-show entertainment begins with Ghostbusters trivia hosted by Paul Preston from The Movie Guys. Prizes will be given out, so do your Ghostbusters trivia research! A Ghostbuster ECTO-1 tribute vehicle will be on display as well as a 15 foot inflatable Stay Puft character for photo ops.



The movie will start at sunset, which is anticipated for 8:15 pm and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The event is free and open to the public with no advanced reservations needed.

Photo from www.ghostbusters.com



Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released in November 2021 and is a sequel to the original films, running at 124 minutes. The sci-fi film is rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references, but is a fun and exciting addition to the franchise that the whole family will enjoy. Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a must see film!



Come out and join the community for a fun movie night in Magnolia Park under the stars! UMe Credit Union is located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd. If you have anymore questions, “who ya gonna call?…” UMe Credit Union!!