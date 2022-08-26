Free Recycled Water is Available for Pick Up Near George Izay Park between September 6-20, 2022

Burbank Water and Power (BWP) will open a free community recycled water fill station from September 6-20, 2022, for community members impacted by the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California emergency repair of the upper feeder pipeline. Residents and businesses are invited to bring a 1-to-300-gallon container with a leakproof lid to the fill station to offset their outdoor watering needs.

The recycled water fill station will be located at 1110 W. Clark Avenue near George Izay Park. The fill station will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The recycled water fill station will open in direct response to an emergency repair conducted by MWD to fix a leak in the upper feeder pipeline that carries water from the Colorado River into Southern California. As a result of this repair, Burbank, Glendale, and other Southern California cities will need to temporarily stop outdoor watering from September 6-20, 2022. During this time, Burbank will be 100% dependent on the State Water Project, which is facing limited supplies due to the drought.

Recycled water is highly treated wastewater, but it’s not safe for drinking. Residents and businesses may only use fill station recycled water on landscaping via hand watering. Burbank has an abundance of recycled water available to distribute. Any recycled water that cannot be used or stored locally gets sent to the LA river to be discharged into the Pacific Ocean because there is nowhere else for it to go. Building storage for recycled water is costly, but BWP is looking for new ways to utilize recycled water.

The majority of recycled water used is for landscape irrigation. Over 160 sites in Burbank have already been converted to use recycled water, including all public parks, schools, the golf course, and at many Burbank businesses. Recycled water is also used in cooling towers and at the Magnolia Power Plant.

“The repair that MWD will make to fix their pipeline is essential to bringing water from the Colorado River into our community,” says Richard Wilson, Assistant General Manager for Water at BWP. “While residents are allowed to hand water any day before 9 am or after 6 pm during September 6-20th, the recycled water fill station provides an opportunity to help our community take care of trees and gardens during the repair. Every drop of recycled water we use helps conserve Burbank’s drinking water supply.”

Residents and businesses can learn more about the recycled water fill station on the BWP website at BurbankWaterandPower.com/h2otogo.