Free Succulent Swap & Ice Cream Social Coming to Mountain View Park

Burbank residents are invited to gather for an afternoon of plants, treats, and neighborhood connection at a free Succulent Swap & Ice Cream Social on Saturday, May 16, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Mountain View Park’s picnic area, located at 1401 W. Riverside Drive.

Hosted by Burbank-based real estate advisor Will Flannigan and co-sponsored by David Thompson of SMPL Mortgage, the community event is open to all Burbank residents and designed to bring neighbors together in a fun, casual way. Guests are encouraged to bring succulents from their home gardens to swap with others, but bringing a plant is not required. Attendees are welcome to come by, enjoy the afternoon, and take home a succulent for free.

The Equity Union ice cream truck will also be on-site, offering complimentary ice cream bars for attendees. Landscape designer Helen Jeffers of Celtic Nature Landscape Design will join the event to share informal tips and guidance for those interested in beautifying their outdoor spaces with drought-tolerant and sustainable garden ideas.

“I’ve been walking my golden retriever Bodhi past Mountain View Park for years,” said Flannigan. “Every time I walked by, I thought — this is where we should all be getting together. When I found out Equity Union had an ice cream truck available for community events, it felt like everything clicked into place. A sunny Saturday afternoon, great neighbors, free ice cream, and a chance to swap succulents? That’s the Rancho at its best.”

The event is free and open to all Burbank residents. RSVP here to help organizers plan for refreshments or attendees can RSVP by calling/ texting 310.920.1108 or emailing flanniganhomes@gmail.com.