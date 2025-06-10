Friends of Monterey Partners with Burbank Rotarians to Offer Scholarship to Graduating Senior

Friends of Monterey has partnered with the Burbank Rotary Foundation to establish a $500 scholarship to support the future endeavors of a senior graduating from Monterey High School. The first recipient of the honor is Isabella De La Torre.

“This scholarship shows me that when you put in the work and really apply yourself to something you can be chosen,” said De La Torre, who works at the Burbank Animal Shelter and plans to attend Pierce College to study animal sciences before transferring to a four-year University and becoming a veterinarian.

Isabella De La Torre with Dr. Roberta Reynolds

As an alternative High School in Burbank, Monterey has not been known for a big haul of local scholarships, but the Class of 2025 has raised the bar significantly.

“This year, Monterey students received 15 separate local scholarship awards, with some students earning multiple honors for a total of $12,000 awarded to our truly deserving students,” said Monterey counselor Gabrielle Sharaga, “This is in vast comparison to previous years when only one or two students received awards. We credit, in part, our community partnerships with groups like the Friends of Monterey and the local Noon and Sunrise Rotaries who created specific scholarships to inspire Monterey students.”

Sharaga also attributes the success of her students to a collaboration with 12th grade English teacher, Jamie Reeves, who incorporated a scholarship unit into the schools’ unique Senior Portfolio Class. Reeves has taught the course for two decades, bringing in guests to introduce scholarship opportunities, and offering students targeted, in-class support with writing personal statements, requesting letters of recommendation and making sure that they have everything they need to apply for the scholarships and to present themselves for job opportunities as well.

“Students put together notebooks that are living documents holding their resumes, letters of recommendation, and brag sheets highlighting their strengths so they are prepared for the next step after High School whether it is a job, college or a trade school,” said Reeves, who just retired from teaching after 35 years at Monterey, “These scholarships are so important because they say ‘We see you and we believe in you’

Reeves has spent more than half of her life teaching in Burbank schools and has loved being part of the Monterey community. “I hope our students continue to aim high and apply for recognition in the years to come,” added Reeves.

As one of those high-aiming students, Isabella De La Torre was uninspired at her previous school and came to Monterey in March of 2024. She immediately felt uplifted. “Some people think that Monterey is for the bad kids, but that isn’t true,” said De La Torre, “The school is an uplifting and quiet community that is more tight-knit than a mainstream school. You get to know more people and really have connections with them.” De la Torre noted that attending Monterey has had a positive influence and helped shape her life. “They notice when you’re not there, and make sure you know that your presence makes a difference,” she said, “I didn’t want to let the staff down so I showed up and did the work”.

And that work paid off. The Friends of Monterey Scholarship isn’t the only award De La Torre received last month. On May 12th, she was recognized with the McKinley Alumni Scholarship. “I was elated when I got one award, but when I got two, I was jumping for joy.”

At McKinley Elementary, De La Torre had the opportunity to share words of wisdom with students and was part of a question-and-answer session in the auditorium. “McKinley kids had deep, intellectual questions like the 5th grade boy who asked ‘What do you do when things get hard?’” De La Torre spoke from her own experience and told the students that “If you stop when one thing gets hard, it will be more difficult to overcome other challenges that you’ll face in your life so you have to push through and rise above it.”

Ironically, both the McKinley Alumni Scholarship and the Friends of Monterey Scholarship were launched by former McKinley PTA President Suzanne Weerts.

“When the McKinley PTA started the Alumni Scholarship in 2008, we had no idea that it would continue well into the 2020s,” said Weerts, “My heart was overwhelmed when I learned of this full-circle moment. It is the hope of the Friends of Monterey that this new scholarship also has longevity so we can continue impacting hardworking students like Isabella as they set out to make their dreams a reality.”

Friends of Monterey formed in 2023 and is a group of mostly former PTA leaders who have joined together to fill in gaps in support for the school that doesn’t have a PTA of its own. The Burbank Noon Rotary Club has been serving the Burbank community since 1923 and their Foundation was proud to play a part in stewarding donations for the scholarship.

“The Rotary Club of Burbank Noon was thrilled to collaborate with the Friends of Monterey to provide a scholarship to a graduating student from Monterey High School,” said Jessa Freemyer, Rotary Foundation Chair, “We share a common vision of empowering local youth, and this partnership allows us to support deserving students who might not always receive the recognition they deserve as they begin their post-high school journey.”

For more information about MONTEREY’S SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS contact Gabrielle Sharaga at GabrielleSharaga@burbankusd.org. Additional information on Monterey High School is available at https://mhs.burbankusd.org/