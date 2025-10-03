Friends of the Burbank Library Celebrate 45 Years with Special Pop-Up Book Sale

The Friends of the Burbank Public Library are marking a major milestone this fall with a special two-day Pop-Up Sale in honor of their 45th anniversary. Book lovers and bargain hunters alike are invited to browse a wide selection of books, DVDs, and CDs at the Burbank Central Library on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM each day.



This celebratory sale promises something for everyone, with materials for all ages and interests—including specially priced books in categories like games, sports, humor, self-help, family, childcare, and computers. Whether you’re looking to build your personal library or find a thoughtful gift, the Friends’ Pop-Up Sale is a great opportunity to support literacy and community engagement.



The Friends of the Burbank Public Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing library services and programs through fundraising and volunteer efforts. Proceeds from the sale help fund library events, resources, and outreach initiatives.



The sale will be held at the Burbank Central Library, located at 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502. For more information, visit BurbankFriends.org or check out the library’s events page at burbanklibrary.org/events.



Come celebrate 45 years of community support and discover your next great read!