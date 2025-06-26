Friends of the Burbank Public Library Celebrate 45 Years of Service with Major Investment in Library Bookmobile

The Friends of the Burbank Public Library, a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Burbank Public Library, proudly marks its 45th anniversary this year with a transformative gift: funding for a new library bookmobile. This mobile outreach vehicle will expand the Library’s ability to serve residents across Burbank, particularly those with limited access to the current physical branches.

In a landmark decision earlier this year, the Friends committed up to $250,000 for the purchase and customization of a new bookmobile. This vehicle will bring books, technology, and programming directly to neighborhoods, schools, and community events, ensuring that library services reach all corners of the city. Residents are encouraged to participate in an upcoming contest to name the new bookmobile. Details will be available at www.burbanklibrary.org later this year. The bookmobile is expected to go into service in late 2025.

Founded in 1980, the Friends have played a pivotal role in enhancing library services through fundraising, volunteerism, and community engagement. Over the decades, their support has enabled a wide range of programs, from children’s story times and summer reading challenges to cultural events and adult education workshops. They also operate two bookstores. one at Burbank Central Library and another at Buena Vista Branch Library, and host seasonal book sales, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Library.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Friends of the Library for their consistent vision and generosity. Since their first donation of a landline answering machine in 1980 to today’s new bookmobile the Friends have been a shining example of what’s possible when neighbors come together to expand access and uplift everyone in our community! I look forward to seeing this resource in action bringing learning and connection to residents of all ages and across all neighborhoods in our wonderful City,” said Mayor Nikki Perez.

The Friends’ legacy of support includes major contributions to library infrastructure and innovation. “For 45 years, the Friends have proudly stood behind the Library as champions of literacy, access, and community connection,” said Louise Paziak, President of the Friends of the Burbank Public Library. “Our legacy is woven into every program we’ve funded, every book we’ve helped place in a reader’s hands, and now, in the wheels of the new bookmobile that will bring library services to every corner of Burbank. It’s an honor to continue supporting an institution that touches so many lives.”

“The Friends have always been more than supporters, they are true partners in our mission to serve the Burbank community,” said Eric Lashley, Library Services Director. “Their investment in the new bookmobile will help us reach people where they are and ensure that access to library resources is not limited by geography or circumstance. It’s a powerful way to honor their legacy and expand our vision for the future.”

As the Friends of the Burbank Public Library celebrate 45 years of service, their enduring dedication to the City was formally recognized at the Burbank City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 24.

For more information about the Friends or to become a member, visit friendsofburbanklibrary.org or attend their monthly meetings at Burbank Central Library on the 4th Wednesday of the month.