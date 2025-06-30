From Wheels to Confidence: Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti Celebrates 4th Annual “Bikes for Kids” Giveaway in Burbank

For some kids, a bike means more than just a ride. It means freedom, independence, and a boost of self-esteem. That’s exactly what The Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti is celebrating this summer with its 4th Annual Bikes for Kidsgiveaway in Burbank.

Each year, the local personal injury law firm gives ten brand-new bicycles to children who have shown kindness, resilience, leadership, or personal growth, qualities that aren’t always recognized with awards or trophies.

“We’ve seen how something as simple as a bike can make a kid feel seen and celebrated,” said Adrianos Facchetti, a Burbank native and personal injury attorney. “One of last year’s winners told us it was the first time she’d ever been picked for anything.”

The nomination period for 2025 runs from July 5 through July 26, and anyone can submit a child’s name, parents, teachers, neighbors, even anonymously. The selection isn’t about grades or sports, it’s about recognizing heart and effort.

Facchetti, who helps families recover after car accidents and injuries, says the giveaway is one of the most meaningful things his team does all year.

“After seeing the struggles many of our clients go through, we wanted to create something that spreads joy.”

The event has grown steadily since its launch in 2021. Past winners included kids who helped care for siblings, stayed strong through medical challenges, or simply showed up every day with kindness. The firm invites the ten selected children to its Burbank office, where they receive their new bikes, helmets, and a round of applause.

Community members who want to nominate can visit https://facchettilaw.com/bikes-for-kids or simply Google “Bikes for Kids Adrianos Facchetti” starting July 5.

“This community raised me,” Facchetti added. “This is one small way we can give back.”