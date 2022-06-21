Future of Brace Canyon Ballfields Discussed

Brace Canyon Park has hosted thousands of youth games over the years. Most of those have been baseball, softball or flag football.

That will change in a few short years when a new artificial turf is unveiled.

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department has already hosted a public meeting and held a virtual workshop on Tuesday to offer the public an opportunity to express ideas for the new field.

That field, which is expected to open in 2024, will continue to serve as local baseball and softball fields. But it will also serve as a field for soccer, lacrosse and perhaps even another sport.

A walking track and bullpens for both baseball/softball diamonds are also planned for the field.

The project has received much of its anticipated funding from Los Angeles County Measure A, which calls to assist parks and recreation facilities.

Because the field sits on a reservoir, the artificial turf has become the preferred option moving forward, as state officials notified local authorities in 2019 that fertilizers are to no longer be used due to maintain the field due to the possibility of contamination.

Anyone wishing to express their thoughts or opinions on the construction of a new field can do so until the end of the month at www.burbankca.gov/parks and clicking on the Brace Canyon workshop survey.