Gain Credit Union Presents “The Better Banking Podcast”

Gain Federal Credit Union is proud to announce The Better Banking Podcast which will offer news, tips, and techniques from their financial experts (with a side of tomfoolery).

At the time of writing, two episodes are already available at TheBetterBankingPodcast.com:

Yvonne Boutte, Loan Servicing Manager, Gain Federal Credit Union

Episode #1: Fraud Prevention

Guest: Yvonne Boutte, Loan Servicing Manager, Gain Federal Credit Union

The debut episode is available now!

Yvonne joins hosts Eric and Producer Rhune to discuss common fraudster techniques and how to avoid them. She’ll also break down how the credit union protects its Members. Listen at GainFCU.com/Podcast-S01E01

Paul Stewart, Branch Manager, Gain Federal Credit Union

Episode #2

Guest: Paul Stewart, Branch Manager, Gain Federal Credit Union

Paul joins the podcast to talk about our flagship location, the Burbank headquarters!

We get an inside look at managing the staff, protecting the community, and serving, you, the member, through the good times, the tough times, and the really tough times. Listen at GainFCU.com/Podcast-S01E02

Upcoming episodes include:

How to improve your credit score

How to get the best auto loan

How to protect your vehicle and your vehicle loan

How to use our car buying service, Auto Expert

How Gain partners with community organizations

Independent Advantage; The Better Banking Class for Teens

Episodes will be available on a bi-weekly basis at TheBetterBankingPodcast.com and all major podcast outlets including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.

Gain Federal Credit Union was established on June 17th, 1940, as Burbank City Employees Federal Credit Union. It was comprised of local city workers who joined together by pooling their money to create their own special organization for saving and borrowing. Today, Gain serves over 20,000 members in the Burbank, San Fernando Valley, and surrounding territories. Gain is insured by the NCUA and an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #407810.