Gain Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships to Students

Gain Federal Credit Union, dedicated to supporting education, hosted an event on July 11th, 2024, to honor and celebrate the recipients of the prestigious Gaining Ground Scholarship.

The Gaining Ground Scholarship, designed to recognize and reward outstanding students and community members, awarded $14,000 to eleven remarkable individuals from six different high schools and one university. The scholarship aims to help alleviate the financial burden placed on young adults, who often face difficult choices that can significantly impact their future careers due to soaring education costs.

Gain Federal Credit Union extends congratulations to the deserving Gaining Ground Scholarship recipients: Amanda French, Vanessa Mombrun, Colson Lloyd, Sarah Dias, Lucimarie Masselink, Nicole Nargizian, Anastasia Zubkoff, Angel Lopez, Marlon Medina, Aracely Arevalo and Sarah Koussa. These exceptional individuals have exemplified excellence in both their academic pursuits and their dedication to making a difference.