Gain Federal Credit Union Honors 11 Exceptional Students for its Prestigious Gaining Ground Scholarship

Gain Federal Credit Union reaffirmed its commitment to education and community support recently by honoring eleven exceptional students as recipients of its prestigious Gaining Ground Scholarship.

The scholarship program, designed to recognize and reward academic excellence and community involvement, awarded a total of $14,000 this year to students representing seven different high schools. By easing the financial burden of rising education costs, the program enables young adults to pursue higher education and career opportunities without having to make difficult choices that could impact their futures.

This year’s distinguished scholarship recipients are: Ava Casey, Milena Tarverdyan, Jordan Ribas, Joie Rojo, Naieri Safarians, Reese Eaton, Ava Tomlinson, Zachary Walker, Eileen Gutierrez, Cade Martin, and Joana Portillo. Each recipient has demonstrated exceptional dedication to their academic pursuits as well as a strong commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

“We are proud to support these remarkable students who have shown both academic achievement and a passion for service,” said a spokesperson for Gain Federal Credit Union. “The Gaining Ground Scholarship is our way of investing in the future leaders of our community.”

As Gain Federal Credit Union celebrates the achievements of the 2025 Gaining Ground Scholarship honorees, the organization continues its mission to empower young adults through education, helping them gain the tools and opportunities needed to achieve their dreams.