Gelson’s Returns to Its Roots With Toluca Lake Grand Opening Celebration

Gelson’s Market officially opened its newest neighborhood location on Wednesday at 10067 Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake, marking a full-circle moment for the beloved Southern California grocer whose story began in nearby Burbank 75 years ago.

The new market anchors a mixed-use development at the corner of Riverside Drive and Mariota Avenue, and the opening was celebrated with a lively block party that brought out neighbors, families, and longtime Gelson’s fans. Guests were welcomed with free food samples, giveaways, and special performances by students from Toluca Lake Elementary School, turning the morning into a true community celebration.

Gelson’s Ribbon Cutting offered Sushi samples and plenty more. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

The first 100 guests in line were rewarded with swag bags filled with Gelson’s private-label products, setting the tone for a grand opening that felt both festive and personal.

As part of the celebration, Gelson’s presented three $2,500 check donations to local organizations in recognition of their service to the community: the Garry Marshall Theatre, Pawsitive Beginnings LA, and Toluca Lake Elementary School. The donations underscored Gelson’s long-standing commitment to giving back to the neighborhoods it serves.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce, alongside the Gelson’s Toluca Lake team. Joining them was Toluca Lake resident Riva Scher, whose connection to the brand spans generations. Scher shared that she shopped at the original Burbank Gelson’s as a little girl, an especially meaningful detail considering that the Burbank location was the very first Gelson’s Market.

Gelson’s opened its original 25,000-square-foot flagship store in July 1951 at the corner of Hollywood Way and Victory Boulevard in Burbank, where Petco stands today. Now, more than seven decades later, the company is continuing its legacy just a few miles away.

“This store was envisioned with local tastes in mind,” said Ryan Adams, President and CEO of Gelson’s. “It brings together fresh ingredients, thoughtfully selected groceries, and restaurant-quality food to-go with Gelson’s signature service and hospitality. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome everyone into this space designed for the neighborhood.”

Gelson’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, for which Gelson’s is known for.(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the 9,672-square-foot market is a smaller-format store designed for convenience while still delivering the premium experience Gelson’s is known for. The location will employ 50 team members, offering a mix of full- and part-time positions and supporting the local economy.

Inside, shoppers will find a modern, easy-to-navigate layout featuring full-service meat and seafood departments, premium produce, everyday grocery staples, floral offerings, natural and kosher selections, baked goods, gift baskets, and a wine cellar.

At the heart of the store is Gelson’s Kitchen, offering chef-crafted meals and grab-and-go options perfect for busy days. Highlights include a soup-and-salad bar, a self-serve poké station, a pizza and Roman-style pinsa counter, a full-service coffee bar, and a full-service Thrifty Ice Cream counter.

Additional amenities include self-checkout, free Wi-Fi, a café-style sidewalk wrapping the store, and ample off-street parking located behind the building. For added convenience, online ordering and delivery are available through DoorDash and Instacart.

“With our roots in nearby Burbank, where Gelson’s first store opened in 1951, the Toluca Lake market is a natural extension of our long-standing presence in the East San Fernando Valley,” Adams said. “It reflects our commitment to serving neighborhoods with exceptional service and a genuine connection to the communities we call home.”