Gene Costa – Longtime Jordan, Burroughs Teacher Dies

From the Burbank Unified School District:

The Superintendent’s Office has been informed of the sad news of the passing of Gene Costa who worked for the Burbank Unified School District as a teacher for more than 60 years. Gene was hired by the District in 1961 and began teaching at Jordan Middle School, later transferring to John Burroughs High School where he taught Economics and Government.

After his retirement in 1997 he went on to work for the District as a substitute teacher and a teacher of home/hospital students until quite recently.

Survived by his son Jim Costa, his sister Mary Costa, and his grandson Kyle Costa, his wife June preceded him in death and Gene always said how much he missed her.

His son Jim says that his dad was an avid UCLA fan and worked as a guide giving tours of the Rose Parade floats every year.

There are no services planned at this time, but you can leave a memory for the family at the following link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/north-hollywood-ca/gene-costa-9128018