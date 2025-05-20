George Washington Elementary Celebrates 100 Years with a Time Capsule Reveal

On the morning of Friday, May 16, 2025, students, teachers, parents, district employees, and alumni gathered at George Washington Elementary School in Burbank for a centennial celebration like no other. To honor its 100th anniversary, the school opened a time capsule that had been buried in the year 2000—unearthing memories, mementos, and messages from a different era.

The time capsule, originally sealed 25 years ago during the construction of what is still fondly referred to as “the new building,” had been tucked beneath the stairwell near the cafeteria. Thanks to the school’s facilities department, the capsule was recently dug up in preparation for the milestone celebration.

Among those in attendance was Adriana Pozos, a George Washington alumn who is now a third grade teacher at the school. “I was in Mrs. Rosella’s kindergarten class here at George Washington when I decided I wanted to be a teacher,” she shared with attendees. “I was in fifth grade when my teacher told us we had the opportunity to put something in a time capsule. I remember writing a letter about what life was like in the year 2000.” Pozos recalled even creating a personal time capsule at home with her sisters—though that one didn’t make it more than a few days underground.

George Washington Elementary Time Capsule Opening. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“I never thought that I was going to be a teacher at George Washington Elementary when it was time to open the school capsule,” added Pozos. “Here I am, 12 years into my profession, hoping that I have inspired students to work towards their dreams. I know that among the students that have been in my classroom, there are future influencers, artists, inventors, and maybe even teachers. It’s so special for me to be part of this event as an adult with the familiar faces of teachers that were here when I was a student.”

Principal Laura Vinyard led the opening of the capsule, revealing ziplocked treasures, damp from the years underground. The artifacts were showcased one at a time, offering a window into student life in the early 2000s. Items included:

A photo from an Olympic Games event on campus.

A list of Burbank elementary schools and their academic performance scores, with George Washington ranked among the top.



A Pokémon-themed poster featuring Pikachu, which still happens to be extremely popular still today.



A photograph of Joan Baca, the school’s beloved principal in 2000, in whose memory the front benches are dedicated



A PTA membership card and pamphlet—remarkably similar to those still in use today



A class photo



A plastic recorder, showcasing the music lessons from the past.



A D.A.R.E. T-shirt, representing the school’s commitment to drug education with support from the Burbank Police Department



A 33-cent postage stamp and a letter addressed to the first graders of 2025. Principal Laura Vinyard announced that she will dry and iron the letter so the current first graders can read it.



A list of students with perfect attendance from September 1999 to June 2000



A software disc from the Washington Computer Lab

Second-grade handprints with their self-portraits drawn on. An alumna helping to open the capsule found her handprint among the collection.

George Washington Elementary Time Capsule Opening. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Following the reveal, current students had their turn to contribute to history. A new time capsule—this time made of stainless steel with a watertight seal—will be housed in the school’s time cabinet to ensure preservation until its planned opening in 2050.

Student contributions to the new capsule reflected the modern-day elementary experience:

A class photo of the TK students



Lists of favorite things from 2025, including kinetic sand, Miss Rachel, Minecraft, Doritos, The Wild Robot, Roblox, and the Dodgers



A signed class photo from the second and third graders of the Language Enriched Autism Program.



Fourth-grade lists of favorite musicians, TV shows, and movies—including Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter—along with reflections on what they love most about George Washington Elementary.



A Labubu doll and a USB thumb drive loaded with favorite songs

Photos and mementos from the 5th grade Outdoor Science School trip

