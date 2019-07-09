Get Out Of Town!: 626 Night Market

Summertime brings the many-splendored tastes, smells, sights and sounds of the exciting 626 Night Market, held on select weekends in July and August at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The next 626 Night Market is Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, July 12 – 14.

The 626 Night Market takes its moniker from the area code for the San Gabriel Valley, and is “inspired by the famous open-air nighttime bazaars of Asia, where people come together to eat, drink and socialize,” according to their website.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. each day and the event runs until midnight. After dark is when the event really gets pumping, with music, glow-in-the-dark accoutrements and people galore.

There’s so much to see and do and taste at the 626 Night Market, one can easily visit several times a summer. More than 300 food, art, craft, merchandise, game, entertainment and music stations showcase the creative spirit of local chefs, artists and creators.

Parking is free and entrance to the bazaar is $5 per person, cash only. In fact, most vendors only accept cash. Some take cards, but wi-fi and cell service is very spotty with so many people in attendance. More than 100,000 people visit the 626 Night Market on average each weekend it’s open.

Be prepared for lots of walking and lines for bathrooms. Luckily, there are some portable hand-washing stations near portable bathrooms dotting the grounds, but sticky hands are an occupational hazard of the market.

In addition to food, some very talented local artists and crafters have stands showcasing their art, jewelry, crafts and more.

More information about the 626 Night Market can be found online here. In addition to July 12-14 weekend, the bazaar will be held August 9-11 and August 30 – September 1.

Vendors change from weekend to weekend, so check the updated list of food stall and participating artists before your trip.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.