Get Out Of Town!: Bottega Louie

We have long been fans of Bottega Louie in Downtown Los Angeles. Every single time we visit the food, the service, the atmosphere, everything is immaculate.

Whether it’s just for dessert and coffee, some cocktails and snacks, weekend brunch or evening dinner, Bottega Louie has been an excellent, low-drama spot for us, no matter the day or time.

Yes, sometimes it’s busy and we have had to wait for a table if we didn’t make a reservation. Usually we are lucky and can get seated quickly, find a spot at the bar or at the first come-first served cafe tables in front near the dessert cases. The restaurant now takes reservations; that is the way to go for minimal fuss.

Visitors can valet outside Bottega Louie, but we often opt for a nearby private paid parking garage. Sometimes we wander about to check out the nearby FOLD Gallery or The Last Bookstore at Fifth and Spring, or other nearby shops. One can also take the Red Line from Universal City to Pershing Square for a car-free experience.

We love the high ceilings and the background din of a busy restaurant for a social, energetic vibe. Every time we’ve stopped in, our hosts and servers have been excellent, the bathrooms immaculate, and our food is made perfectly.

While weekend brunch is a big draw, we also enjoy the extensive dinner menu. Pizzas, pastas, drinks, desserts, brunch items… every single thing we’ve ever ordered has been on point.

The macarons, cakes and beignets are spectacular. Our tried and true favorites are any of the breakfast Benedicts, the Carbonara, the Bolognese, the Cacio E Pepe, the Lasagna, any of the pizzas (fantastic crust, perfect toppings), the Louie Salad, the Croque Madame, French Toast and Le Pancake, the fried Calamari, the Short Rib, the French Onion Soup… I could go on but I believe readers will get the picture.

We’ve never been disappointed by any of our meals at Bottega Louie.

Bottega Louie is a spot with a large mixture of clientele. We’ve seen very dressed up people, especially in the evening. During the day, there’s a lot of casual wear, including Lakers or Dodgers jerseys. Really, this is a place for a wide variety of style and occasion.

We’ve noticed Bottega Louie has opened a spot in West Hollywood, but we haven’t stopped in just yet.

So for those who aren’t afraid to venture afield, Bottega Louie in Downtown Los Angeles is a great choice for an awesome meal, drinks or sweet indulgence. It’s a great way to Get Out of Town, Burbank!

