Get Out Of Town!: Camellia Season At Descanso Gardens

It’s that time of year again, when the camellia forests at Descanso Gardens burst with red, pink and white blooms. Providing some much needed color in the depths of winter, the annual blooms are joined by early-flowering bulbs such as daffodils and paperwhites.

Descanso Gardens is just a quick drive over the Verdugo Hills, and open every day of the year except for Christmas Day. There’s always something flowering at the gardens, no matter the time of year. Camellia season is one of our favorites.

Members can enter for free, at any time during operating hours which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for non-members are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and students and $5 for children ages 5-11. Children under 5 are free. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Descanso Gardens is cashless, so plan ahead for that consideration when visiting the botanical gardens.

For more information on Descanso Gardens, visit https://www.descansogardens.org/.

Camellia blooms will be at their peak during the month of February, so we encourage Burbankers who desire an easy get away from the noise and hustle of the city to stop by Descanso Gardens for a great way to get out of town!