Get Out Of Town!: Carved At Descanso Gardens

The annual harvest evening celebration Carved has returned to Descanso Gardens through Sunday, October 31. In addition to hundreds of sculpted pumpkins, the event showcases the Pumpkin house, animal creations made from natural materials, a pumpkin carving demonstration, snacks and beverages, dramatic lighting and many more spooky and harvest-themed displays along the approximately half-mile flat and winding path.

Descanso Gardens, located about 20 minutes northeast of Burbank off of the 2 and 210 freeways, has been presenting Carved for several years, although the harvest event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While tickets are timed, the event can get quite busy and crowded in many spots throughout the walk. Most attendees wore masks throughout the walk, taking them off to eat or drink only.

Carved tickets cannot be rescheduled due to rain; the event is open even during rainy conditions, so bring an umbrella if the forecast calls for showers. For more information on the event, visit the Carved FAQ page.

Tickets are still available and may be purchased in advance via the Descanso Garden website. Ticket prices are $25-28 for members and $32-35 each for non members. Entry times are available on the half hour from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event closes at 10:00 p.m.

Carved at Descansco Gardens is a great way to Get Out of Town, Burbank, for some nearby autumn fun.

Editor’s Note: While there’s always a lot going on in Burbank, myBurbank’s “Get Out Of Town!” highlights some of our favorite activities and events outside the town borders.